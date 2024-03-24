JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $200.48. The company has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

