JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 73,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $200.48. The stock has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.