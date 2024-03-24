Joanna Santinon Buys 20,000 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Santinon bought 20,000 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($40,229.15).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.08. The company has a market cap of £185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,100.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.84).

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.95. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.