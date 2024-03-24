Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

