Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 3,471 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $56,438.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,791.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

