IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Purchases 56 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($193.20).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £907.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.21.

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

