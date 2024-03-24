Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $282,400.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 366,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

