Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $275,680.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $275,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.92 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 366,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.