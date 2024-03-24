Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys C$79,012.17 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1801932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

