Insider Buying: Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Insider Buys £18,974.12 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 5,948 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £18,974.12 ($24,155.47).
Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance
LON:SEC opened at GBX 327 ($4.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,362.50 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($4.16). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.62.
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
