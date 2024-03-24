Insider Buying: Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Insider Buys £18,974.12 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 5,948 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £18,974.12 ($24,155.47).

LON:SEC opened at GBX 327 ($4.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,362.50 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($4.16). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.62.

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

