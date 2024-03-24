IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

