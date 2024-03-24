Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,631 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in Oracle by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Oracle by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

