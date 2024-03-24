Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.