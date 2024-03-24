Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.56 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $734.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $721.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

