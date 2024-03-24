Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,275 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 354,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

