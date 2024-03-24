HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.