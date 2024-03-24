Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NEE opened at $61.78 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

