Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 134 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.87.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

