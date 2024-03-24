Hixon Zuercher LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 904.4% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

