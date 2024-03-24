Hixon Zuercher LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

