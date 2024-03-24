Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.