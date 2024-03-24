Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,395 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

