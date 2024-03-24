Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.44

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 79956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

