Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 40 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after buying an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

