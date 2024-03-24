Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $523.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

