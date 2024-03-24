FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases $49,950.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 777,458 shares in the company, valued at $419,827.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTC Solar Trading Down 19.0 %

FTCI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

