Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Insider Timothy Paul Carrol Acquires 3,386 Shares

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,716.36).
Focusrite Price Performance
Shares of TUNE stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 483.91. Focusrite plc has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Focusrite
