Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Insider Timothy Paul Carrol Acquires 3,386 Shares

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,716.36).

Focusrite Price Performance

Shares of TUNE stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 483.91. Focusrite plc has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.