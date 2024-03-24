Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

