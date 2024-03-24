FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.250-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.25-18.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.41.

FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

