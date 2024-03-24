FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $340.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $323.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,758,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.