FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.25-18.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.250-18.250 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.68. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

