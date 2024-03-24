FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.41.

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.68. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

