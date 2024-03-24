Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.82. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

