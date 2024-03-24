Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.