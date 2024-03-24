Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,097 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $200.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.