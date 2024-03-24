Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,345 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 212,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of F opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.