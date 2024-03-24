Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

