Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 383 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SPYV opened at $49.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
