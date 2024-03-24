Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

