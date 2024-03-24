Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.69 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

