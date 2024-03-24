Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,951 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

