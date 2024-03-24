Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $177.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

