Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

