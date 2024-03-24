Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 624,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 442,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

