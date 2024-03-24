Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 624,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 442,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.93.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delta 9 Cannabis
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.