Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

