Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $45,321,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

