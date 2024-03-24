Cronos Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average daily volume of 3,365 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.61 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $995.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

