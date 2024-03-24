Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 6,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $734.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The firm has a market cap of $325.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $721.38 and its 200-day moving average is $638.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

