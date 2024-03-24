Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.33

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 53113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Colabor Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.