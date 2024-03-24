Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$10.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$10.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

CG opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.36. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.4803493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.